NEW YORK (PIX11) — Old Man Winter has finally started to loosen his grip on the tri-state area.

Look for temperatures to break into the low and mid-30s later today under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be on the light side so there shouldn’t be much of a wind chill, but throwing on an extra layer wouldn’t hurt.

Wednesday kicks off with sun and a high near 45. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early in the day. Into the evening it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

More sun comes through on Thursday with a high near 50 and winds between 6 to 9 mph. As the sun sets it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Friday will also be mostly sunny, with a high near 49 and tapers of cloudy skies into the night, with a low around 40.