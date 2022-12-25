NEW YORK (PIX11) — Temperatures will start to moderate after frigid weather over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Brutal cold continues overnight, but Monday will be somewhat more comfortable, with temperatures not as harsh and less wind around, according to the NWS. Lows on Monday will range from the upper teens into the mid 20s.

The increase in temperature will come with some cloud cover on Monday afternoon into Monday night, according to the NWS. There’s a chance of some snow showers or flurries on Monday night, but skies should clear back out for Tuesday.

Temperatures should be more mild on Tuesday. Conditions will stay dry. Temperatures will get even more mild as the week continues. There could be highs in the 50s by the end of the week.