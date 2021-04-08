Gorgeous weather for Mets home opener Thursday

NEW YORK — A gorgeous stretch of weather continues Thursday as the Mets play their home-opening game at Citi Field in Flushing.



It will be a delightful Thursday as temperatures once again climb into at least the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies.



Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end.

Things start to take a turn on Friday. Winds will shift more easterly and along with a frontal boundary to the west will bring some clouds in. The overcast skies and the onshore flow will keep temperatures in the 50s for much of the day before it tops out at around 60 in the afternoon.



The frontal boundary that has been meandering to the west of the region for much of the week, will finally shift eastward. That could bring an occasional shower during the day on Saturday.

Steadier rain may develop later in the night and continue into Sunday morning as the trailing cold front moves toward the East Coast. Even though it will be raining from time to time, temperatures will still be able to climb into the low to mid 60s.



The cold front will move offshore by Monday, but an upper-level low will lag behind. That will keep clouds around with the continued risk of showers. Temperatures will end up at around 60 degrees.