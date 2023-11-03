NEW YORK (PIX11) — Temperatures have started their turnaround after being on the cold side for much of the week.

An area of high pressure has settled to the south bringing in a milder flow that will continue into the weekend. Highs on Friday were in the mid-50s, which was some 5 degrees warmer than the previous day. On top of the milder temperatures, rain will finally be absent for the weekend breaking that streak that has been ongoing since the Labor Day Holiday.

Skies will remain clear through Friday evening.

Overnight, some high clouds will start to filter in as a frontal boundary moves in.

Expect overnight lows to be in the upper 40s in the city.

The frontal boundary will pass to the north on Saturday bringing a good deal of clouds around for the day. Fortunately, no rain is expected as it is expected to slide well north of the region. The winds will still be coming from the west and that will allow temperatures to climb to around 60 degrees.

Marathon Sunday looks to be good for the runners and spectators.

High pressure will filter right back into the region bringing in more sunshine for the day. Temperatures will once again climb toward 60 degrees or a touch above it.

Daylight Saving Time also ends early on Sunday.

The clock moves back an hour at 2 a.m. giving us an extra hour of sleep. While the sun will rise earlier at around 6:30 a.m., it will also set much sooner at around 4:47 p.m.

Monday will start with sunshine, but clouds may be on the increase late in the day.

Highs will be in the upper 50s.

A weak system moves in late Monday night into Tuesday bringing the threat of a few showers.

Despite the rain, it will be milder with highs in the mid-60s.