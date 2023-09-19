NEW YORK (PIX11) — An area of high pressure settles across the region, continuing this stretch of delightful weather that will last through Friday.

For the weekend, all eyes are looking south off the coast of the Carolinas, where an area of low pressure that may have subtropical characteristics is forecasted to develop. That storm system is expected to track northward and potentially spoil our weekend.

Skies will remain clear for Tuesday night. A gusty breeze that has been ongoing during the day will diminish, and that will help cool temperatures quite a bit for the suburbs. Overnight lows for some of those areas will go down into the 40s, while the city will end up in the upper 50s.

Wednesday and Thursday will continue to see generally sunny skies. Afternoon temperatures will end up holding in the low to mid-70s.

While Friday will remain dry, we will start to see things change. Clouds will increase, especially during the latter part of the day, as the high retreats offshore and the storm system to the south makes its way toward our region.

We will then start to feel the effects of the storm system by Saturday. While there are questions on the exact track this far out, the potential for a very wet Saturday is on the table. There is the possibility that much of the rain will stay offshore, and we may only get some showers.

That being said, the central area of low pressure may still be to the south, which will keep the chance for more showers on Sunday and possibly Monday.

As a result of the rain, temperatures will dip into the upper 60s on Saturday. We may warm back up to around 70 degrees if the sun breaks through between the Sunday showers.