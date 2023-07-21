NEW YORK (PIX11)– A storm system brought a few widely scattered storms for parts of the region late in the afternoon on Friday.

Some of them even contained torrential downpours which caused flood advisories, and warnings were also issued as a result. The good news is that the storms will shift off the coast and high pressure will settle into the region bringing a gorgeous weekend.

Any lingering showers for areas north of the city will dissipate early in the evening. The rest of the night will feature clearing skies with temperatures trailing down into the upper 60s.

The weekend looks great as high pressure settles across the region. The humidity drops and skies will feature partly to mostly sunny for Saturday and Sunday with temperatures climbing in the mid-80s for both Saturday and Sunday.

We will stay dry heading into the early part of the next week.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The humidity will climb a bit, but the heat will stay to the south. Expect highs to hover in the mid to upper 80s.

A frontal boundary may bring the threat of a shower on Wednesday, but more importantly, southwesterly winds develop for the latter part of the week. We may see the beginnings of a possible heat wave developing with highs nearing 90 degrees.