Gorgeous Tuesday kicks off an enjoyable stretch of days

While the week started on an unsettled note, the rest is shaping up to be gorgeous. A secondary cold front brought a few pop-up showers well north, but coastal sections remained dry with only a couple of clouds around. High pressure is following behind the frontal system and will settle around across the northeast keeping us sunny and dry through Friday.

Skies will be generally clear for much of the night. Any isolated showers that developed well north,\ will diminish with to loss of daytime heating. Temperatures will drop into the lower 60s in the city. Some of the outlying suburbs will end up in the 50s.

The rest of the week will feature generally sunny skies. A northwesterly flow will keep the humidity down and temperatures will drop into the upper 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. By Friday, we may see the temperature creep back toward 80 degrees.

A southerly flow develops ahead of a cold front on Saturday bringing up the temperature and humidity. Highs will likely end up in the upper 80s. We may see some scattered showers and storms develop as the front passes.

The good news is that Father’s Day looks to be a gorgeous one. Expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s. Summer also begins that evening at 11:31pm.