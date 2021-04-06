Gorgeous Tuesday during a warm, quiet week

Weather

by: , PIX11 Weather Team

Posted: / Updated:

The first full week of April is shaping up to be a quiet and enjoyable one.

A storm system off the New England coastline is meandering, causing a weather traffic jam of sorts for the next few days. Most of these weak systems will bypass to the south, keeping our neck of the woods dry and mild.

A fair amount of wind and very low humidity return Tuesday, allowing the threat for any brush fires that form to spread easily. Aside from the fire danger, it will remain dry and pleasant with partly to mostly sunny skies through Thursday.

Temperatures will hover in the upper 60s to around 70 over the next few days.

Clouds will start to roll in for Friday as a series of weak disturbances approach through the weekend.

As a result, the chance of showers will be possible from time to time starting late on Friday and continue through the weekend. That could also bring temperatures back down into the 50s to around 60. 

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Small Business Spotlight: Macon Hardware in Bedford Stuyvesant

Police: Man kills 3, himself at daughter's birthday in NYC

Fire in Jackson Heights injures at least 8, including 4 civilians: FDNY

Jon Cryer dishes on season 6 of ‘Supergirl,' charity work

Man kills mother of child, her 2 daughters in BK triple murder-suicide

Gorgeous Tuesday during a mostly warm, quiet week

New Yorkers 16 and older now eligible for COVID vaccine

Man kills mother of child, 2 other female victims in apparent murder-suicide in Brooklyn

COVID curfews lifted -- but not for bars and restaurants

@PIXWeather on Twitter