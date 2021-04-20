Enjoy a gorgeous Tuesday before storms roll in Wednesday

High pressure passing to the south of the city Tuesday will bring warm, enjoyable air to the region.

We can expect mostly sunny skies Tuesday afternoon, with highs reaching around 72 degrees in the city, mid-60s over coastal areas and in the mid-70s for inland areas.

Unfortunately, the gorgeous weather won’t last for long.

By Wednesday, a potent cold front could bring a round of scattered thunderstorms that could contain some gusty winds and torrential downpours. Ahead of it, it will still be a mild day with highs in the mid 60s.

When the front passes late in the day, a cold westerly wind develops and that will bring temperatures down into the upper 30s. Winds will be gusty as well making it feel more like the mid 20s by daybreak on Thursday morning.

For the rest of Thursday, skies will remain partly to mostly sunny. The cool breeze will continue to gust through the day keeping temperatures in the lower 50s during the afternoon.

By Friday, the winds should ease a bit and that will help bring temperatures back up to where they should be. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

During the weekend, we are watching the potential development of a coastal storm that could arrive on Sunday bringing rain and wind. As it is still six days away, it is not set in stone, but it does seem that Saturday looks to be the day to do outdoor activities.