Gorgeous Friday ahead of mostly enjoyable weekend

NEW YORK — High pressure will remain in control of the weather for the next few days, keeping enjoyable, comfortable conditions over the tri-state area, but rain could return Sunday.

Friday will feature more sunshine with highs in the lower 80s and lower humidity.

Saturday will be the pick of the weekend as the high shifts right over the city. It will be a sunny day with temperatures holding in the lower 80s.

The gorgeous stretch comes to an end as a storm system approaches the region on Sunday.

A warm front could bring the chance of showers in the morning. It will also bring back the humidity as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80s. In the afternoon, a few scattered showers and storms may develop and continue into the evening.

By Monday, temperatures will climb to around 90 and the risk of a storm cannot be ruled out in the afternoon. We may see more of the same through at least Wednesday when a cold front finally starts to press through the region.