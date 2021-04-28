Gorgeous, summer-like Wednesday before rain returns

NEW YORK — It will feel more like summer than spring Wednesday as a Bermuda high dominates the weather for much of the tri-state region.

Temperatures will soar into the 80s for most of the area, but it won’t last as a frontal boundary will bring the chance of showers and cooler temperatures for the rest of the week.



A good southwesterly flow develops on Wednesday and that will allow the temperature to climb into the mid 80s in the city and points inland. Along the coast, a sea breeze will keep temperatures in the mid 70s.



After a partly cloudy afternoon, clouds will be on the increase Wednesday evening as a frontal boundary meanders north of the region.

That will keep a good deal of clouds around on Thursday and there could be an occasional shower. The clouds will also keep temperatures in the 70s during the day. It will still be above the normal high, but just not as warm as Wednesday.



A wave of low pressure riding along the frontal boundary will arrive late Thursday night allowing for the best chance of showers during the morning hours on Friday. Heading to the afternoon, the risk of additional showers is still on the table as a few weak disturbances follow behind the main area of low pressure. Temperatures will hover in the upper 60s.



We should be able to dry out just in time for the weekend as an area of high pressure arrives. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to around 70 under partly sunny skies.