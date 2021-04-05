Quiet and warm stretch of weather through the work week

The first full week of April is shaping up to be a quiet one.

A storm system off the New England coastline is meandering, causing a weather traffic jam of sorts for the next few days. Most of these weak systems will bypass to the south, keeping our neck of the woods dry and mild.

That same area of low pressure did make much of Monday quite breezy, but those winds will diminish into the evening. Overnight lows will end up in the mid 40s under mainly clear skies.

A fair amount of wind and very low humidity will return for Tuesday, allowing the threat for any brush fires that form to spread easily. Aside from the fire danger, it will remain dry and pleasant with partly to mostly sunny skies through Thursday.

Temperatures will hover in the upper 60s to around 70 during the period.

Clouds will start to roll in for Friday as a series of weak disturbances approach through the weekend. As a result, the chance of showers will be possible from time to time starting late on Friday and continue through the weekend. That could also bring temperatures back down into the 50s to around 60.