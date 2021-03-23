NEW YORK — Spring is in full swing across the tri-state area as temperatures are expected to reach the 60s for a third straight day Tuesday.

Early morning fog will give way to plenty of sunshine by Tuesday afternoon across the region. We can expect a high temperature of around 63 degrees in the city and in the mid 60s in the suburbs.

The normal high temperature in Central Park for today is 52 degrees, so enjoy the warmer-than-usual temps while you can.

Our next storm system makes its way into the region on Wednesday. Clouds will build throughout the day as low pressure crawls up the eastern seaboard, and a few showers are possible during the afternoon hours. We’ll also cool down slightly as temperatures drop into the mid and upper 50s.

Looking ahead, we’ll get a brief break from the wet weather on Thursday, but the umbrellas will be needed again on Friday. A second low pressure system is expected to move in from the mid-west and give another round of raindrops.

We’ll take all the rain we can get at this point though, as rainfall totals for the month are well below normal.

Expect conditions to dry out on Saturday under partly sunny skies. Look for temperatures in the low 60s.