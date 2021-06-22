Gorgeous for the rest of the week

NEW YORK — A cold front crossed through the region on Tuesday giving the city a rainy afternoon.

As the rain departs early in the evening, high pressure will settle in across the eastern half of the nation giving us stretch of pleasant days that will last through the rest of the week. Any leftover showers will depart early in the evening Tuesday night. Skies will clear out rather quickly and temperatures will take a tumble into the upper 50s

Wednesday and Thursday will feature a good pair of sunny days. It will also be very comfortable as temperatures hold in the mid the upper 70s. On Friday, a couple clouds associated with a frontal boundary offshore may slide closer to the coast and the winds will start to shift more southwesterly. That will bring the temperatures up toward 80 and the humidity will also be on the climb.

Through the weekend, the warming trend will continue with highs approaching the mid to upper 80s. The risk of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out, especially on Sunday.