Gorgeous first weekend of fall ends on sunny, breezy note

NEW YORK — It’s the first fall weekend and conditions are perfect for apple and pumpkin picking.

You may need a jacket during the overnight periods, but you certainly won’t need the extra layer outdoors during the day as highs reach the 70s. However, as daytime temperatures begin cool next week, you may need a sweater throughout the day.

For those of you heading to the east end of Long Island Saturday night, you’ll need the umbrella. While we can rule out a few evening showers, the best chance for rain will be between 11pm Saturday night and 7am Sunday morning. Expect locally heavy rain, minor flooding, and gusty winds with this system. Also, keep in mind that winds could blow around fallen leaves and clog drains.

Speaking of gusty winds, anticipate a breezy finish to the weekend across the Tri-State along with plenty of sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures. But it will feel noticeably warmer on Monday followed by a chance of showers Monday night into Tuesday and a cooldown.

In addition to cooler temps, leaves will begin to transform. There are already patchy to partial foliage north and west of the city. According to the Farmers Almanac, peak times for leaf peeping in New York are from Sept. 28-Oct. 28, depending on elevation and distance from the coast. In New Jersey, Oct. 12-28 inland, and Oct 19-Nov. 4 near the coast. Oct. 12-18 in Connecticut.

Tracking the Tropics

Sam became the 18th named storm this week and underwent rapid intensification. It also became the 7th hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic tropical season Friday and is now a Category 4 as of the 5pm Saturday update from the National Hurricane Center.

Sam is moving west-northwest at 10 mph with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph. Right now, it looks like the take a northward turn away from the Leeward Islands on Monday. It’s considered a small hurricane with hurricane force winds extending outward 30 miles from the center, and 105 miles of tropical storm force winds from the center. There’s a good chance the outer bands will bring heavy rain, strong winds, rough seas, and high surf to the islands.

We’ll continue to monitor Sam’s path which could either impact Bermuda, move closer to the United States, or remain further out to sea. It’s super important to pay attention to the forecast in the coming days, especially if you live near the coast.

There are a couple more tropical waves worth mentioning. Tesesa is now a remnant low with sustained winds of about 35 mph and will continue to dissipate over the Atlantic. Remnants of Peter located south of Bermuda has a 10 percent chance of redeveloping in the next 48 hours. As always, stay tuned for updates.