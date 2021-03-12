Gorgeous, dry Friday before temps plunge again this weekend

Thursday was a gorgeous day as temperatures soared toward 70 degrees.

Newark topped out at 75 degrees, breaking their previous record high of 71 degrees set back in 1977. Despite the passage of a cold front late Thursday night, Friday will still be a very warm day. We just won’t see the 70s that we saw Thursday.

Any lingering overnight showers should be over with by Friday morning. The sun will break through the clouds before afternoon and temperatures will soar back into the 60s.

The real drop in temperatures comes Friday night as a secondary cold front passes through the region. Temperatures will take a nosedive, dropping into the mid 30s by Saturday morning. The winds will also be a factor. Gusts to 25 mph will make it feel more like the lower 20s.

We remain sunny and dry through the weekend, but that northwesterly wind will keep temperatures climbing no further than 50 degrees. With the breeze, it will feel more like the 30s each afternoon.

Another cold front will pass through Sunday night and that will bring a reinforcing shot of cold air to start the next work week. Temperatures will only top out at around 40 on Monday and it will feel worse with the winds possibly gusting to 30 mph or so.