Gorgeous, dry Friday before temps plunge again this weekend

Weather

by: , PIX11 Weather Team

Posted: / Updated:

Thursday was a gorgeous day as temperatures soared toward 70 degrees.

Newark topped out at 75 degrees, breaking their previous record high of 71 degrees set back in 1977. Despite the passage of a cold front late Thursday night, Friday will still be a very warm day. We just won’t see the 70s that we saw Thursday.

Any lingering overnight showers should be over with by Friday morning. The sun will break through the clouds before afternoon and temperatures will soar back into the 60s.

The real drop in temperatures comes Friday night as a secondary cold front passes through the region. Temperatures will take a nosedive, dropping into the mid 30s by Saturday morning. The winds will also be a factor. Gusts to 25 mph will make it feel more like the lower 20s.

We remain sunny and dry through the weekend, but that northwesterly wind will keep temperatures climbing no further than 50 degrees. With the breeze, it will feel more like the 30s each afternoon.

Another cold front will pass through Sunday night and that will bring a reinforcing shot of cold air to start the next work week. Temperatures will only top out at around 40 on Monday and it will feel worse with the winds possibly gusting to 30 mph or so.   

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Vaccination progress and shot distribution continues

Broadway pop-up pops up in Times Square

New York City's vaccination timeline: When can you get a shot?

Cooler for the weekend

Netflix tests out a possible password-sharing crackdown

'COVID Diaries NYC': Filmmakers discuss documenting their lives during pandemic

Performer talks 'Dancers Come in All Shapes' movement

Saycon Sengbloh talks 'Delilah' series, new 'The Wonder Years' reboot

Ruth Bader Ginsburg statue unveiled in Brooklyn

@PIXWeather on Twitter