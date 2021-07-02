NEW YORK — Friday will feature a good deal of clouds for the vast majority the day. There will be a few showers around as an area of low pressure passes through the region. If we’re lucky, there could be some breaks of sun in the afternoon especially for areas north and west of the city.

The high temperature will be 78 in the city, while in the upper 70s to low 80s in the suburbs. Humidity is still hanging around, however.

The unsettled pattern will continue heading into Saturday. An upper-level system will bring cooler temperatures while the risk of additional showers will continue during the day. It won’t necessarily be a washout, but temperatures will struggle to get into the lower 70s making Sunday the pick of the holiday weekend.

For the July 4 holiday, expect partly to mostly sunny skies. That will help bring the temperature back into the upper 70s during the afternoon. There will still be the risk of an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon, but it should clear out as the fireworks get underway in the evening.

Monday should feature more of the same, but it will be warmer and more humid. Temperatures will climb into the mid 80s with the risk of an afternoon thunderstorm.