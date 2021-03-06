Frigid weekend temps will give way to spring-like warmup next week

Don’t let the sunshine fool you, it’s bitterly cold out there.

Saturday will be another brutally cold day with highs in the mid- to upper 30s. Winds will continue to gust at around 20 to 25 mph making it feel more like the 20s during the day. There will be also a couple of clouds around as a storm system passes south.

However, the weekend weather isn’t a complete blustery bust. Winds should finally diminish by Sunday as the low-pressure system in Eastern Canada, responsible for driving down the cold air, finally slides out of the region.

It will still be cold with highs in the upper 30s, but the light breeze will make a huge difference.

A big warmup is in store this coming week, with temperatures soaring toward 60 degrees by Wednesday.

Monday will be a transition day. The sun will be out, and temperatures will only be a few degrees below normal with highs in the lower 40s.

The winds will shift southwesterly, bringing in a very mild air mass that will stick around through the rest of the week.

Temperatures will soar into the upper 50s by Tuesday and will likely climb into the lower 60s for the rest of the week.

A storm system could bring the chance for some showers either on Thursday or Friday.