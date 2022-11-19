NEW YORK (PIX11) — Many residents in New York and northern New Jersey woke up to a freeze warning on Saturday.

The warning was issued from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. as temperatures dipped down below the freezing mark, but the windchill made it feel more like the upper 20s.

For Saturday, expect highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s with plenty of sunshine and a slight wind. Sunday is expected to be colder with highs in the mid-30s and the sunshine will stick around.

Heading into the workweek and looking ahead to Thanksgiving, folks can expect temperatures to hover in the upper 30s and lower 40s before a slight warm-up for the holiday weekend.