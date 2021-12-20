Bundle up! Frigid, sunny start to week of Christmas

The December chill is upon us!

As we look ahead to the days leading up to Christmas, you can expect bone-chilling temperatures when you wake up Monday morning.

Lows are slated to dip into the 20s, however, it will feel more like the teens when you factor in the wind chill.

You won’t need the umbrella, but you will need the heavy coat along with winter accessories. Winds will likely shift gears, becoming more southwesterly. As a result, Monday night temps won’t feel as cold, but you will still need to bundle up.

Astronomical winter arrives Tuesday at 10:59 a.m. and temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the 40s.

Dry weather will prevail through Tuesday. However, there is a chance of showers on Wednesday.

There’s also a chance of flurries/showers on Christmas Eve. Therefore, conditions may slow down Santa and his reindeer as they make deliveries to boys and girls.

Most areas will get rain. However, the best chance for snowflakes will be north and west of the city.