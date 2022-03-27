After enjoying above-normal high temperatures for most of this month, New Yorkers saw some unseasonably cold air slide into the five boroughs on Sunday. Afternoon highs were a good 5 to 10 degrees below normal as most areas only managed to reach the mid and upper 40s. In addition, some locations reported a few snowflakes and/or raindrops, but the precipitation was very light and only amounted to trace in most areas.

Be sure to keep those hats, scarves, and gloves on hand though because it’s about to get colder; so cold, in fact, that we might see a few records get tied or broken. Afternoon highs are only expected to be in the low 30s Monday, and some locations to the north and west of the city might not even get out of the 20s.

Morning conditions will be especially cold, as the winds will make it feel like the teens and single digits in many areas. Temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to remain below normal (mid 40s), but it will not feel as frigid.

Fortunately, the cold air will give way to milder conditions come Thursday. An approaching storm system will swing a warm front through the five boroughs and raise temperatures into the low and mid 60s. Keep the umbrellas on stand-by though because some wet weather is likely as well.