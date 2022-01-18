Bundle up for a frigid, blustery Tuesday

NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will keep temperatures feeling like January on Tuesday as arctic air remains over the region.

We can expect partly cloudy skies Tuesday afternoon with a gusty northwest wind. The high temperature will be 33 in the city, low 30s in the suburbs. Wind chill temperatures will be in the low to mid-teens for most spots.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and milder as high pressure moves offshore during the afternoon. Winds will shift to the south bringing air from the Gulf of Mexico. The high temperature will be 45 in the city, mid 40s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be cloudy early with a chance of rain and snow as a cold front will move through the area. The high temperature will be 35 in the city, mid 30s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny and chilly as arctic air will work its way back into the region. Temperatures will remain in the low 20s for much of the area.

Saturday will be cloudy with a chance of snow as a storm system will move just offshore of the area. The exact track of the system will determine what if any effects this system will have on our region. The high temperature will be 26 in the city, mid 20s in the suburbs.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 34 in the city, mid 30s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly sunny as high pressure will move into the area. The high temperature will be 29 in the city, upper 20s in the suburbs.