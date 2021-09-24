NEW YORK — After heavy rain overnight that brought some street flooding to certain areas, residual showers lasted into early Friday morning.

A cold front will continue to slowly move offshore Friday as high pressure works its way into the region from the west. The rain that lasted into Friday morning will give way to clearing skies by late morning for most areas, and by the afternoon across the region.

Temperatures will be noticeably cooler Friday with a high of 73 in the city, low 70s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid as high pressure slowly moves eastward toward the area. There will be a chance of a scattered shower over Long Island and Connecticut. The high temperature will be 76 in the city, mid 70s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as dryer air will overspread the region. The high temperature will be 73 in the city, low 70s in the suburbs.

The pleasant weather conditions will continue on Monday. It will be sunny with temperatures warming up into the upper 70s.

A cold front will bring back the risk of showers on Tuesday, and cooler air will follow behind heading into the middle part of the week. Temperatures may struggle to hit 70 degrees by next Thursday.