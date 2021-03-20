Friday Forecast: The heat is on

That last full day of winter felt appropriately like winter. Temperatures only climbed into the lower 40s and wind chills were in the 20s and 30s for much of the day. Spring officially begins Saturday morning at 5:37 am and it will also be the start of a mild trend.

The winds have calmed down Friday night and skies will be generally clear. It will still be a cold night as temperatures drop into the lower 30s.

On Saturday winds will shift to the west. That will allow temperatures to climb into the low to mid 50s during the day.

Temperatures will climb further on Sunday as winds will be generally on the light side. Highs could top out toward 60 if the sea breeze does not kick in earlier in the afternoon. Areas east of the city could be much cooler with highs staying closer to around 50 degrees.

We should stay dry through the first half of next week. It will remain to be on the mild side with highs in the lower 60s. Heading into the latter part of the week, a few systems could bring a shower chance on Wednesday and Thursday. Next Friday may feature a potent storm system that could bring periods of rain to close out the week.