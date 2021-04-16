Friday forecast: Chilly temps and scattered showers

Friday is here, but will we see more rain this weekend?

The low-pressure system that brought rain to the tri-state area will remain over the Canadian Maritimes Friday, keeping unsettled weather over much of the region.

We can expect mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with scattered showers. Temperatures will be unseasonably cool with a high of 52 in the city, low 50s in the suburbs. The normal high temperature in Central Park is 62 degrees.

The storm system will finally head out to sea Friday night and a weak area of high pressure will arrive for the weekend allowing things to settle down a bit. There will still be a fair amount of clouds, but the sun will help bring the temperature back up. Highs will be in the upper 50s on Saturday and climb into the lower 60s by Sunday.

A weak disturbance could bring the risk of a shower late Sunday night and the chance will linger into Monday. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with highs in the lower 60s.