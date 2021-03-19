Friday Eve Forecast: Sunny and warm weekend follows a wintry-feeling Friday

A storm system continues to make its way through the Ohio Valley bringing rain for a good portion of Thursday night. To the north, a cold front will slide south at the same time bringing in a cold air mass across the northeast. That will make the last full day of winter feel more like January. Spring starts on Saturday and a warm-up is on tap heading into next week.

Rain will continue through much of the evening. There could be a few breaks here and there, but it will remain to be a soggy Thursday night. Winds will shift to the north bringing in much colder air into the region. Before the rain tapers off overnight, there could be a changeover to snow. Not much is expected in terms of accumulations as the ground temperature will remain above freezing. Some spots may get a coating on the grassy surfaces while areas well north could get an inch or so. Temperatures will drop into the lower 30s, but winds will be on increase. Gusts to 30 mph from the north could make it feel more like the teens by Friday morning.

The blustery conditions will continue for much of Friday. Skies will clear out and temperatures will gradually climb into the lower 40s. It could feel more like the upper 20s to lower 30s through the afternoon before the winds slowly diminish.

Spring starts at around 5:37 am on Saturday morning and that could be a signal for a decent warm-up. A mild westerly wind will help bring temperatures up into the lower 50s during the afternoon under sunny skies. On Sunday, we should climb further in the upper 50s.

Heading into next week, the dry stretch will continue. Temperatures will also continue their climb Highs could top out in the upper 50s on Monday, then possibly hit 60 on Tuesday and Wednesday.