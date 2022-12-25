NEW YORK (PIX11) — After a bitterly cold day on Christmas Eve, freezing temperatures are still gripping the New York City area on Christmas.

With temperatures only in the teens on Saturday, Sunday’s high will hover around 27 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. But will also be windy with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Con Edison and National Grid are urging customers to conserve energy during the holiday.

Monday will be cloudy with a high near 30 but the wind chill will make it feel colder.

The seasonable temperatures return next week and a stretch of clear skies is expected from Tuesday to Thursday. Tuesday will be 37 degrees and it will be in the 40s on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the forecast.

It will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the 50s by the weekend. New Year’s Eve will be mostly cloudy with a high of 52, the forecast said.