Freezing rain for Wednesday morning commute; snow returns Thursday night into Friday

A weak front will remain offshore Wednesday as milder air works its way into the region later in the day.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until late in the morning for much of New Jersey and the lower Hudson Valley.

There were scattered pockets of light freezing rain Wednesday morning, which may cause some slippery spots, especially on untreated roadways.

Through the course of the morning, temperatures will gradually rise above the freezing mark, ending the risk for freezing drizzle.

We can expect mostly cloudy skies Wednesday afternoon with a chance of scattered rain showers. The high temperature will be 47 in the city, upper 40s to near 50 degrees in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly sunny and cooler as Canadian air will return to the area. The high temperature will be 40 in the city, upper 30s in the suburbs.

Friday will be cloudy with snow developing as a storm system moves through the region. Accumulating snow is possible over portions of the region, depending on the exact track and speed of the system.The high temperature will be 32 in the city, low 30s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and colder as high pressure will move into the region from the north. The high temperature will be 30 in the city, upper 20s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be cloudy with a chance of rain as another low-pressure system will move into the area. Temperatures will be mild with a high of 42 in the city, low 40s in the suburbs.