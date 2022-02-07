A weak storm system will move just to the east of the area Monday, followed by a stronger area of low pressure in the evening.

A winter weather advisory is in effect through noon for much of the tri-state region. Expect patchy freezing drizzle Monday morning, followed by a changeover to plain rain by the afternoon. The high temperature will be 38 in the city, mid-30s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy as high pressure gradually works its way into the region from the west. Winds will shift to the south bringing milder air into the region. The high temperature will be 45 in the city, mid-40s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild as high pressure passes to the south of the area. The high temperature will be 50 in the city, low 50s in the suburbs.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as high pressure moves offshore into the Atlantic Ocean. Temperatures will be even milder with a high of 52 in the city, low 50s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly sunny and cooler as winds will shift to the northwest during the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s for much of the region.