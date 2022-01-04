Freezing rain possible during Wednesday morning commute in NY, NJ

A weak disturbance will bring some light rain on Wednesday. With cold air still in place, some of it will come in the form of freezing rain and cause treacherous travel during the morning commute.

Winter weather advisories have been issued for areas north and west of the city for Wednesday morning. Even though the city is not under the advisory, there is a chance for some patchy drizzle right at the onset.

Tuesday evening will remain dry as high pressure will still be in place. As winds shift southwesterly, temperatures will hold at around the lower 30s through the night in the city.

During the wee hours of Wednesday morning, freezing drizzle and light rain will develop, especially for inland areas. Closer to the coast, including the city, some freezing drizzle may be possible briefly at the start, but temperatures will climb quickly above freezing, mitigating the risk for icy conditions.

Through the course of the morning, temperatures will gradually rise above the freezing mark, ending the risk for freezing drizzle. In the end, as much as a glazing of ice will be possible for the areas that are under the winter weather advisory in New Jersey and the Hudson Valley. As far as the rain goes, it will diminish during the day and there may be a few breaks of sun in the afternoon. Temperatures will gradually climb into the upper 40s.

On Thursday, high pressure will bring back the sun, especially during the morning hours, but it will fade away in the afternoon as the next storm arrives. Highs will be around 40 degrees.

We are looking at the potential for the first appreciable snow event for the city starting Thursday night. An area of low pressure will track from the Southern Appalachians and make its way to the south and east of the city on Friday morning. As cold air will be in place, this storm has potential to bring snow across the region. It is just a matter of how close it tracks right off the coast. The storm seems to be a quick mover with snow developing late Thursday night and ending sometime by Friday morning or midday. That could limit accumulations down to 4 inches or less, but it is very early at this point.

Skies will clear out afterward with temperatures holding in the low to mid 30s for the rest of Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, temperatures climb back into the 40s, but a cold front will bring showers. Behind the front, an arctic blast will move into the region.

Temperatures will top out in the mid 30s on Monday, and it will drop further on Tuesday with highs expected to be in the 20s.