NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tuesday started out with some sunshine, but clouds moved in during the day due to a persistent onshore flow. Temperatures remained to be on the cool side as well, topping out in the lower 60s, when the normal high should be in the upper 60s. A storm system moves in late Tuesday night, bringing showers that will continue into the Wednesday morning commute. The shower threat will continue into the midday hour before it finally diminishes in the afternoon.

As far as Tuesday evening goes, it will remain dry with clouds around. Overnight the chance of showers will move in, and it could briefly come with a thunderstorm. Temperatures will hold in the lower 50s through the night.

The chance of scattered showers will continue Wednesday morning. Through the course of the day, the threat of showers will diminish as the area of low pressure moves offshore. Eventually, may start to clear out and we may see some sunshine late in the day. Temperatures will gradually make their way into the upper 60s in the afternoon.

Thursday looks to be a delightful day as high pressure makes its way from the north. Skies will end up being partly to mostly sunny and that will help bring temperatures up toward 70 degrees.

On Friday, sun will give way to clouds as a storm system slides to the south. Some rain could develop especially for areas to the south of the city. A northeasterly wind will return cooling temperatures back down into the lower 60s.

The storm will continue to track south of the region leaving the city on the northern fringe on Saturday. As a result, the rain chance will continue for areas south of the city, while the threat diminishes to the north of the city. Either way, it will be a cool and gray day with highs in the mid 50s.

For now, it looks like the storm should clear out of the region just in time for Mother’s Day. It will remain to be on the cool side with highs around 60 degrees under partly to mostly sunny skies.