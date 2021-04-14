Forecast: Week set to end with springtime nor’easter

After a dreary start to the week, Tuesday ended up being a pleasant day. Clouds gave way to sun and temperatures climbed back into the 60s. Wednesday will feature a good deal of sun in the morning, but clouds will be on the increase as a coastal storm develops, bringing rain and wind starting Wednesday night and continue for the rest of the week.

Tuesday night will remain dry as temperatures trail down through the 50s. Some clouds may start to fill in during the overnight period.

Wednesday should start out with a fair amount of sunshine, but the clouds will be on the increase from the midday period onward. There is an outside chance for some sprinkles or light showers to develop in the afternoon, but odds are that it will hold off until the evening or overnight period. Despite the cloud cover, it will be another mild day as temperatures climb into the upper 60s, with 70s possible across western areas.

The coastal low will form off the Delmarva Peninsula and track northward along the coast. Steadier rain should develop early Thursday and it will continue through the entire day before it starts to taper off to scattered showers at night. Rainfall amounts could exceed an inch especially from the city and points north and east. A good onshore will make it much cooler with temperatures hovering in the 50s throughout the day.

The coastal storm will track to Southeastern New England where it will stall for a period. Cold air will rush in allowing for the rain to change over to snow across the higher elevations of the Northeastern U.S. This includes the highest spots the Catskills and Taconics north of the city. Even if some snowflakes make their way down to the coast and the city, it would too warm for them to stick on the ground.

As the storm meanders in New England, the risk of rain and snow showers will continue on Friday. A brisk northerly wind will keep temperatures in the 40s much of the day as well. Eventually, the storm will finally kick out to sea late in the day allowing the chance for some clearing late in the afternoon.

The weekend is shaping up to be nice. Skies look to be partly to mostly sunny and temperatures will recover nicely with highs back in the low to mid 60s.