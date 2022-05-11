NEW YORK (PIX11) — Despite the cloudy periods, it was another nice day as temperatures climbed into the lower 70s on Wednesday. Expect more of the same on Thursday, however, some fog may start to move in late in the day. The meandering area of low pressure to the south will start to drift back to our region bringing in more clouds and the risk of some light showers starting on Friday.

Wednesday night will remain dry with some clouds around. It will not be as cool with overnight lows in the upper 50s in the city and lower 50s elsewhere.

Thursday may end up being more like a carbon copy of Wednesday. Expect intervals of sun and clouds along coastal sections. To the north, skies will feature more sunshine. Temperatures in the city will make its way into the lower 70s. Coastal sections and points south of the city will likely stay in the 60s, while inland areas to the north will climb into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

Heading into Thursday night, some fog will develop across coastal sections and there may be some drizzle or light showers around by Friday morning. In the afternoon, the sun may break through the clouds and that should be enough to bring temperatures up into the upper 60s.

Saturday looks to be unsettled as that area of low pressure to the south starts to pass through the region. Fortunately, will be weakening so it looks like there will be the chance for the occasional shower from time to time. The sun may break through in between any of the showers allowing temperatures to creep up to around 70 degrees.

Sunday looks like a better day as the area of low pressure finally dissipates offshore. The clouds will start to break and temperatures will climb into the mid 70s. Late in the day a cold front will start to approach the region and that could spark a shower or thunderstorm.

As the front will still be to the west on Monday the risk for showers and thunderstorms will continue. Most of the storms should develop during the latter part of the day as a result of daytime heating. Expect highs to climb into the upper 70s in the afternoon.

Conditions should finally settle down by Tuesday as high pressure moves in. Temperatures will be in the lower 70s.