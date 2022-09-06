NEW YORK (PIX11) — The unsettled weather continues through Tuesday night. At times, the rain came down on the heavy side during the day as a wave of low pressure moved to the south. As the storm heads offshore, the steadier rain has tapered off to showers and it will continue into the night. Unfortunately, the system will be slow to exit, so the clouds will stick around along with the chance for more showers on Wednesday.

It will remain to be damp on Tuesday night. While the steadier rain is over, there will still be some showers around along with some drizzle and fog. Temperatures will trail down into the mid 60s.

Wednesday will continue to feature clouds for much of the day. There could still be some showers around, especially during the first part of the day. The easterly flow will also make it a cool day with temperatures staying in the lower 70s.

Eventually, high pressure finally moves in on Thursday and bring back the sunshine. That will help bring temperatures back up closer toward 80 degrees during the afternoon. By Friday, skies remain to be sunny with highs climbing past the 80 degree mark.

The temperatures will continue their climb on Saturday. It will be another sunny day with temperatures topping out in the mid 80s. By Sunday, a few high clouds could move well ahead of an approaching storm system that will bring the chance of showers by Monday afternoon.