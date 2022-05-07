NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers had their umbrellas working overtime on Saturday as a low-pressure system and stationary front stayed parked over the region. The storm system dumped a half-inch to an inch of rain over the five boroughs on Friday, and then added an additional inch or so to the rain bucket on Saturday. To make conditions more miserable, winds kicked up to over 40 mph in parts of the region, and temperatures were nearly 20 degrees below normal. Central park checked in with a high of just 50 degrees, the coldest May high temperature seen in three years (May 13, 2019 – 48 degrees).

Look for skies to remain mostly cloudy through the evening hours. Be sure to keep the umbrellas handy though because the showers will stay with us, as well as the winds. Temperatures will remain in the 40s.

Looking ahead, a good deal of clouds are expected to be in place for Mother’s Day, but some areas north and west of the city could see the sun peek out. Afternoon highs will primarily be in the 50s, but those of you who see brighter skies will have temperatures warm into the 60s. There is a chance of a shower, but that will primarily be for central and southern New Jersey. We’ll then see the Spring warmth return as the new workweek begins. Temperatures will start out in the mid to upper 60s on Monday, warm into the 70s by mid-week, and a few 80s are possible on Friday.