NEW YORK (PIX11) — After a pair of rough days with heavy downpours and severe storms, Mother Nature is finally calming down. High pressure will move in and settle across the region, giving us a stretch of sunny days that will continue through the weekend.

Most of the showers and storms that developed on Thursday afternoon should diminish in the evening. There will still be an outside shot of a leftover shower or storm passing through during the overnight hours, otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 60s.

There will still be some clouds around and perhaps some fog on Friday morning. Eventually, the sun should break through leaving us with a gorgeous afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s.

It looks to be a gorgeous weekend as high pressure looks to give us a pair of sunny days. Afternoon highs will top out into the upper 70s to around 80 for the period.

Heading into next week, expect it to remain nice with mostly sunny skies on Monday. Temperatures will continue to hold in the upper 70s.

A weakening frontal boundary looks to approach the region on Tuesday, bringing the shot of a shower or storm around during the latter part of the day. Highs will top out in the mid 70s.