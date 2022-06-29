NEW YORK (PIX11) — Things are starting to heat up across the Tri-State region. High pressure will track off the coast setting up the plate for a pair of very warm days. Some inland areas could see highs in the 90s on Thursday, but by Friday, much of the region see temperatures hitting 90 degrees or warmer.

Wednesday night will remain on the comfortable side. It will be a bit warmer as temperatures trail down into the upper 60s. A front passes through the north sending a few clouds in the evening, but the rest of the night should feature mainly clear skies.

Thursday will feature a lot of sunshine and a light southwesterly wind. That will send temperatures up into the upper 80s for the city. Away from the coast, we will likely see highs approach 90 degrees. A good place to stay cool will be along coastal sections where it will stay in the mid 80s. The rip current risk looks to be on the low side.

The winds will start to kick up to around 10 to 20 mph from the southwest on Friday. That will boost afternoon temperatures in the city up into the lower 90s. Areas to the west may end up climbing further into the mid to upper 90s.

On Saturday, we will see a cold front start to move into the region, bringing the chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around. For now, it does not look like a washout out, however, there may be a good number of clouds around. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

That front looks to drift slowly to the south and east, keeping the threat for a leftover shower around on Sunday morning. Hopefully, skies will then clear out during the afternoon. It will be more seasonable as well with highs in the lower 80s.

For now, July 4 is looking very good. Temperatures will stick around in the lower 80s with sunny skies. The only question is whether that front will continue to shift further away from the region. If it ends up stalling out, that could bring the threat for a shower into the forecast.