Forecast: Spring preview week set to end in the 60s

After temperatures cooled down into the 50s on Wednesday, the spring tease is back for the rest of the week. Southwesterly winds will return allowing temperatures to soar back into the 60s for Thursday and Friday. Record highs are in jeopardy as some spots could climb further toward 70 degrees.

After a quick cool down Wednesday evening, winds will shift southwesterly as a warm front passes through the region overnight. That will keep temperatures from dropping no further than the mid 40s in the city. A couple of clouds will develop overnight, and coastal sections could see some patchy fog.

Thursday may start out with some clouds especially along the coast, but the sun should win out eventually. Southwesterly winds will bring temperatures up into the upper 60s. Many areas inland will likely climb toward 70 degrees. Coastal sections will likely miss out on the warmth as the breeze will be coming off the ocean. A few spots may end up struggling to get out of the 40s.

On Friday, scattered showers could pass through early in the morning well ahead of an approaching cold front. It will still be a very warm day as temperatures return into the 60s during the day. Eventually, the colder air will move in and allow temperatures to drop significantly overnight.

On Saturday, temperatures will only climb into the upper 40s. The northwesterly winds will play a big role, making it feel more like the upper 20s by daybreak, and in the 30s during the day. Temperatures may recover a touch on Sunday with highs at around 50 degrees.

Heading into next week, a secondary cold front will bring temperatures back down into the lower 40s for Monday and Tuesday.