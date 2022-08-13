NEW YORK (PIX11) — What an absolute gem Saturday was — sunny and pleasant! But will the second half of the weekend be just as nice? In short, YES! Expect almost an exact replica of Saturday for your Sunday. Temperatures might be a few degrees warmer but still extremely pleasant for this time of year. Temperatures are forecasted to be in the lower 80s with mostly sunny conditions.

Unfortunately all good things must come to an end. A low-pressure system heading in our direction is expected to impact the area, putting a damper to the start of the work week. It’s true, expect some scattered showers to develop on Monday with temperatures only in the upper 70s. The low is expected to spin offshore for the next several days thereafter. So, expect cooler and the damp conditions (showers) to stick around until at least Thursday. Nonetheless, any rain is beneficial since most of the Tri-State is in a moderate drought.

The pattern does, however, change later Thursday and into the latter half of next week and weekend. Improving conditions and warmer (summery) temperatures are expected. Temperatures should climb back into the upper 80s by the start of next weekend with a mix of sun and clouds.