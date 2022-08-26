NEW YORK (PIX11) — The week ended on a rough note for some as a cold front brought a few widely scattered storms around the region. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for areas to the north of the city during the afternoon, but it was canceled during the early evening hours. While the humidity will still be around for the weekend, it will not be as oppressive as how it was on Friday.

Any leftover showers or storms should diminish during the evening hours. As far as the rest of the night goes, skies will feature partly cloudy skies and the humidity will trend downward. It will still be on the warm side with highs in the lower 70s.

Saturday will feature partly sunny skies as high pressure starts to make its way through the region. It will still be a bit on the sticky side, with temperatures hovering in the mid 80s.

Expect more sunshine for Sunday with highs in the mid 80s. The humidity will be on the climb late in the day and that could spark a late day shower for a few spots. Most will end up not seeing much in terms of rain.

Heading into next week, the heat will start to make a comeback. Monday will feature highs in the upper 80s and it will feel worse as the humidity continues to climb.

Southwesterly winds could allow temperatures hit 90 degrees once again by Tuesday. Late in the day a few spotty storms could develop well ahead of an approaching cold front.

By Wednesday, the cold front could bring another around of showers or storms during the day. While it will be another humid day, the storms may keep temperatures in the upper 80s during the afternoon.

Once the front passes, relief finally moves in for the rest of the week. Highs will back down into the lower 80s under partly to mostly sunny skies on both Thursday and next Friday.