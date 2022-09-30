NEW YORK (PIX11) — Ian made its second US.. landfall in South Carolina as a category 1 hurricane with winds of 85 mph shortly after 2 p.m. on Friday. Soon afterward, it lost all of its tropical characteristics and has turned into a mid-latitude storm system. That does not mean that the coast is clear. The remnants of Ian continue to bring flooding downpours, a substantial storm surge, the threat of tornadoes and gusty winds across parts of the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic.

Moisture associated with Ian will bring rain to the tri-state region for the weekend and it could come down heavy at times. Flooding will be a concern, both from the rain, and along the coast where the winds will pile up the ocean waters against the shoreline. Coastal Flood Advisories have been posted along the Jersey Shore and it is expected to expand through the weekend. A combination of the heavy rain and strong gusts may also lead to a few power outages, especially for the coastal sections.

Showers will move in late at night and it will gradually ramp up into the Saturday morning. Rain will turn heavy at times especially from the city and points south and east. Flash flooding will be a possibility. The rain may ease up during the day, but the risk of showers will continue into the evening hours. On top of the rain, the winds will be an issue. Expect gusts to around 30 mph in the city. Along coastal sections we may see those gusts climb to around 40 mph and bring down a few tree limbs as a result.

On Sunday, expect more showers along with the winds to continue. There could even be another round of steady rain as the remnants of Ian linger around. An area of high pressure to the north may suppress some rain, but that is highly questionable at this point.

Unfortunately, the remnants of Ian will be slow to exit our region. We may still see the risk of some showers through the early part next week. Hopefully, by Wednesday, we should be totally in the clear as high pressure moves in, and skies finally clear out.

When all is said and done, the city may end up getting around 1 to 2 inches of rain. The Jersey Shore and Long Island are forecasted to get as much as 2 to 3 inches, with higher amounts possible in spots. Inland areas will get less than an inch.

Along the shore, the persistent onshore flow will gradually build up the threat of coastal flooding. While advisories have already been issued for the Jersey Shore, we may see it expected expand to the Long Island and Connecticut shorelines. Right now, most of the flooding looks to be minor, but that may change, and warnings would have to be issued.