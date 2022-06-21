NEW YORK (PIX11) — Summer started on the cloudy side, but there were a few breaks of sun that helped bring temperatures up to around 80. A slow-moving system has moved into the region bringing some showers that will be on and off throughout Wednesday. The shower threat will continue into early Thursday morning before it finally tapers off. The good news is that the first weekend of summer looks great featuring lots of sun and temperatures on the warm side.

A warm front will slowly drift toward the region and possibly stall just to the west of the city. That will bring showers, especially through the evening hours on Tuesday night. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

As the frontal boundary looks to stay to the south and west of the city, it will remain unsettled on Wednesday with the occasional shower around. Much if it will be on the lighter side, but there could be a heavier round of showers that could cause some localized flooding. If there are going to be any severe storms, much of it looks to be well west of the region where southerly winds will help bring temperatures up into the 80s. As for the city, there should be a cooler southeasterly wind keeping temperatures in the 60s for much of the day on Wednesday. That being said, if the frontal boundary nudges closer to the city, that could cause Wednesday to be much warmer with temperatures climbing quickly into the upper 70s or so.

There could be a few leftover showers early on Thursday, but much of the day will feature partly cloudy skies as high pressure starts to move into the region. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 70s.

It is then smooth sailing through the first weekend of summer. Friday will feature lots of sunshine with temperatures quickly warming back up into the mid 80s. Saturday and Sunday will remain to be on the warm side with partly to mostly sunny skies. Saturday will feature comfortable levels of humidity, but it will start feeling more sticky on Sunday.

Monday looks to start out okay with highs in the lower 80s, but a cold front will bring the chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.