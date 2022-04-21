NEW YORK (PIX11) — Much of Thursday featured a good deal of clouds as a cold front crossed through the region. Heading into the weekend, the clouds will be replaced by sunny skies for most of the period. Temperatures will have some ups and downs, but the good news is that most of it will lean to the upside.

The skies will clear out for the rest of Thursday night. Temperatures won’t be as cool with overnight lows expected to drop to around 50 degrees.

The sun returns on Friday. Despite the northwesterly flow, that sun should help bring temperatures up into the upper 60s.

Heading into Saturday, the winds will shift more northerly and that will make temperatures back off to around 60 degrees. A frontal boundary will bring some clouds late Saturday night and possibly bring the risk of a shower around.

Once the front passes, the warm returns on Sunday. Expect temperatures to climb to around 70 degrees under partly sunny skies.

Heading into next week, we will see temperatures trail back down into the lower 60s on Monday. On Tuesday, a cold front will bring a better chance of scattered showers around. Highs will remain in the lower 60s.