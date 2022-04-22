NEW YORK (PIX11) — Temperatures soared into the upper 60s on Friday, but cooler temperatures will move back in this weekend as an onshore flow develops. Despite the cooler outlook this weekend, it looks to be decent with partly sunny skies.

Friday night will feature a few clouds. Winds will calm down and that will help bring temperatures down into the mid-40s in the city. A few outlying spots could end up in the 30s.

Any sunshine on Saturday morning will slowly give way to clouds as a warm front drifts eastward toward the Tri-State Region. A sea breeze will develop, keeping temperatures at around 60 degrees. At night, the front will be close enough to produce a few scattered showers. Most of it will be on the light side and not necessarily be a big issue.

Unfortunately, Sunday looks uncertain now as the front may stay to the west of the region. That will probably cause temperatures in the city to stay at around or in the lower 60s during the day. Should the front shift more east and cross the city, temperatures may jump toward 70, but that is not looking likely at this point.

Heading into next week, the onshore flow will continue keeping the clouds around on Monday. Temperatures will hold at around 60 degrees.

A cold front will bring the chance for occasional showers on Tuesday. Temperatures will hold in the upper 50s. Cooler air will then follow behind and stick around for Wednesday and Thursday. Despite the partly to mostly sunny skies, highs will likely hover around the mid-50s. Temperatures may not start to recover until possibly Friday or Saturday with highs returning to around 60 degrees.