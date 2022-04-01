An upper-level disturbance brought a few additional showers on Friday afternoon. With the loss of daylight, most of those showers should diminish leaving us with a pleasant Saturday. On Sunday, another system will bring back showers into the forecast, but much of it looks to be on the lighter side.

The gusty winds will ease off Friday night, but it will remain to be on the breezy side. Skies will eventually clear out, but it will be on the chilly side as temperatures drop into the mid-30s in the city. Outlying areas will end up going down into the 20s.

The winds will finally diminish on Saturday as high pressure makes its way to the east coast. It will be sunny and beautiful as temperatures eventually end up in the mid-50s.

An area of low pressure will make its way into the region on Sunday bringing showers for the city and coastal sections. Well inland, temperatures may be marginally cold enough for some west snow showers. As far as temperatures go, expect highs in the city to be right around the 50-degree mark.

The start of the first full week of April looks to be tranquil with partly sunny skies for Monday and Tuesday. It will also be a bit warmer as temperatures climb back into the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

Two storm systems will then bring the chance of rain into the region. The first one will come on Wednesday, while the second storm arrives during the latter part of Thursday. Despite the unsettled period, temperatures will remain to be in the upper 50s to around 60 between Wednesday and next Friday.