NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mother Nature kept the heat cranked up high for the third straight day as temperatures once again rose into the upper 80s and low 90s. Central Park clocked in with a high of exactly 90 degrees, giving the city its first official heat wave of the year. LaGuardia also saw its first heat wave, and Newark saw its second of the year. Fortunately, it did not feel very oppressive out there as humidity levels stayed low. In addition, parts of Ocean County and the southern shore of Long Island received some relief in the form of showers and thunderstorms.

As we move into the evening hours, you can expect partly cloudy skies and dry conditions to be in place. There is a slight chance of a shower along the Jersey Shore and parts of Long Island, but most locations should remain rain-free. Temperatures will fall through the 80s and into the mid 70s.

We will have one more fairly dry day Friday, and enjoy that low humidity while you can because conditions will be turning muggier as we head through the weekend and into early next week. In addition, some areas could see another heat wave during the second half of the week, as more 90-degree temperatures are possible. We could receive some relief, however, as the chance for showers and thunderstorms will be in place Sunday through Tuesday.