NEW YORK (PIX11) — The weekend is shaping up to be dry for the most part. It will be quite warm and muggy on Saturday. Clouds come into the picture on Sunday ahead of a storm system that could bring beneficial rain on Monday. Parts of the city and region are under a severe drought and water restrictions are developing for Long Island and New Jersey. Newark has been running a rainfall deficit of nearly 8 inches since June 1st. While the upcoming storm does not look like a droughtbuster, any rain we can get helps.

Skies will feature some clouds on Friday night. It will also start to feel a bit on the muggy side especially during the overnight hours. Temperatures will be in the lower 70s in the city and 60s elsewhere.

Saturday will be a very warm day as temperatures climb close to 90 degrees. It will also feel a bit on the muggy side and that could make it feel a touch hotter.

Clouds will be on the increase on Sunday. A sea breeze coupled with the clouds will bring temperatures back into the mid 80s. Late at night, a few showers could start to move in across sections well inland.

Heading into Monday, rain will overspread across the region early on. There could be a few breaks during the day, but it will remain to be damp. Later in the day, there could be a round of rain that could be on the heavier side and possibly cause some ponding on area roadways. Temperatures will top out at around 80 degrees.

Most of the rain should clear out during the overnight hours on Monday night. Much of Tuesday looks dry with mix of sun and clouds, but a few showers may flare up during the latter part of the day across areas to the north and west of city. Some of them may make their way toward the coast late in the afternoon or early evening. Temperatures will be in mid 80s.