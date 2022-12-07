Damp and dreary conditions persisted across the five boroughs Wednesday as the raindrops from Tuesday’s storm hung around for a second day.

Most areas saw about a half-inch to an inch of rain Tuesday, and another quarter-inch to third-inch was added on top of that Wednesday. Fog was also an issue across the area as visibilities dropped to one-eighth of a mile in some locations.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

There was a bright side to the gray conditions on Wednesday: Temperatures rose to unseasonably mild levels in many locales. Central Park clocked-in with an afternoon high of 59 degrees, a good 12 degrees above normal. It was the third time this month that a daily high temperature was at least 10 degrees above normal.

Look for the mild conditions to stay in place for the evening hours Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid 50s, although a few locations to the north and west of the city could drop into the 40s. Skies will gradually begin to clear out, but a few light showers could linger in parts of the Hudson Valley.

Expect brighter skies Thursday with highs in the low to mid 50s. The sun stays in place for Friday, but some colder air will make its way into the area. Afternoon temperatures will only be in the 40s.

Clouds will then increase on Saturday ahead of yet another storm system scheduled to arrive on Sunday.