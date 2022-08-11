NEW YORK (PIX11) — Relief is making its way through the region. Thursday was another very warm day as temperatures neared 90 degrees around New York City. A cold front will press through the region Thursday night and finally bring down the temperatures and humidity that has been around since the beginning of August.

While a stray shower cannot be totally ruled out Thursday night, much of the region will stay dry. The cold front will generally bring a couple of clouds around during the evening hours. Otherwise, skies will be generally clear and temperatures will dip to around 70 degrees.

Friday will be a gorgeous throughout. It will be mainly sunny and an absolute gem as temperatures top out in the lower 80s.

The weekend will feature more of the same in terms of low levels of humidity. Expect mainly sunny skies, especially on Saturday as temperatures climb to around 80 degrees. By Sunday, we may start to see some clouds come into the picture especially during the latter part of the day. It will remain to be comfortable with highs in the lower 80s.

Things start to get a little unsettled heading into next week. A slow-moving system could bring back the chance of rain into the forecast.

Monday starts out fine, but the chance of showers could develop late in the day. There will be a good deal of clouds around and that could keep temperatures in the upper 70s.

The chance for intermittent showers will continue between Tuesday and Wednesday as an area of low pressure slowly drifts offshore. Temperatures will dip further into the mid 70s due to a good deal of clouds and the shower chance. On Wednesday, the chance of showers may decrease and the sun could peek out bringing temperatures back up into the upper 70s.