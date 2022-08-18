NEW YORK (PIX11) — After a cool Wednesday, the sun made a return on Thursday and brought temperatures back up into the upper 80s. To close out the week, many areas just to the west of New York City may end up hitting 90 degrees. For the weekend, much of it looks pleasant, but clouds will be on the increase as a storm system approaches bringing the chance of much needed rain early next week.

A few isolated showers associated with a departing storm system in Maine are possible early in the evening on Thursday. The rest of the night should stay dry with temperatures dropping down to around 70.

High pressure will move off the coast of the Mid-Atlantic States bringing in a southerly wind across the region. That will bring temperatures close to the 90 degree mark in the city on Friday. Many spots to the west may likely end up topping out in the mid 90s. Humidity will also be a touch higher making it feel on the muggy side as well.

Saturday will be a pleasant day. While there will be a few clouds around associated with a storm passing to south, it will stay dry across the region. Winds will shift more southeasterly bringing temperatures back down into the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday looks to start out sunny and temperatures will climb into the mid 80s. During the afternoon, clouds will be on the increase well ahead of a storm system moving into the Ohio Valley.

By Monday, the risk of showers will be around, but the timing and amount is far from certain as the forecast models have not varied quite a bit. Depending on how fast or slow the storm moves, the risk of showers will linger into Tuesday as well. We should see things finally start to settle down by Wednesday and for the rest of next week. Temperatures early next week will be in the lower 80s, then climb into the mid 80s by Wednesday.